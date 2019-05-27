Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 10,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $120.84 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 281,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,999 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,621.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

