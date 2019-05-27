Hamilton Thorne Ltd (HTL) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital set a C$1.30 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 million and a PE ratio of 41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

