Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.71.

IDXX stock opened at $256.11 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $258.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The company had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $444,682.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,596. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

