Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Heska (HSKA)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti cut Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.73. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heska by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

