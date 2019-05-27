Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $40,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 60,148,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,441,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,037 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 255,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,875 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Grupo Televisa SAB’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/grupo-televisa-sab-tv-position-boosted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.