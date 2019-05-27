Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

GPI stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

