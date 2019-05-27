Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 30,534 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $103,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,572,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 688,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.69.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total value of $94,961.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

