Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 997.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

