Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grana y Montero SAA operates as a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries operates engineering, construction, oil drilling, data processing services, telecommunications services, distribution of natural gas, and consulting. Grana y Montero SAA is based in Peru. “
NYSE GRAM opened at $3.10 on Friday. Grana y Montero SAA has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.24.
Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile
Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.