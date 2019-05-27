Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grana y Montero SAA operates as a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries operates engineering, construction, oil drilling, data processing services, telecommunications services, distribution of natural gas, and consulting. Grana y Montero SAA is based in Peru. “

NYSE GRAM opened at $3.10 on Friday. Grana y Montero SAA has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

