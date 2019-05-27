GoldMint Trading 53.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $445,162.00 and $534.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00385570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01315810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000783 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

