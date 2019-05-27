Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

