Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $795.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.