Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Receives $12.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $253,749,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $178,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,711,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,461,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,807,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

