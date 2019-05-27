GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $505,527.00 and $21,131.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, GoByte has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.