Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 386,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,644. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $75.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,080,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,219,000 after acquiring an additional 996,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,405,000 after acquiring an additional 299,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

