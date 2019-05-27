GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 300,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,230. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

