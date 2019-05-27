Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $112,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 504,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after buying an additional 234,626 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 103,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,494,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,326 shares of company stock worth $642,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

