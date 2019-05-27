General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $255,277.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,088.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. 3,033,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

