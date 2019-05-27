GCN Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $613.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $191,186.00 and approximately $613.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.01299700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00064217 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 168,575,885,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

