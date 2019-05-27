Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,255 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

