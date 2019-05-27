Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 288,686 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,791 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

In related news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Thornton bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,414.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

