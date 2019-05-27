Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 88 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $161.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

