FOAM (FOAM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.12 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $57,195.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00390132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01338066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00137797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000780 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,116,224 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

