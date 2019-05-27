Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.56. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 549.07% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,352.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $47,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,218.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $249,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

