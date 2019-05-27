FirstService (FSV) PT Raised to $102.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $94.58. 143,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,772. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. FirstService has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.98 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.