First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $54,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,415,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,770,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,977,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,928,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $38.20 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/first-trust-advisors-lp-grows-stake-in-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.