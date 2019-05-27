First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

