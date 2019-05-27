First Quantum Minerals (FM) PT Lowered to C$15.25

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.96.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

