First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 1,062,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,875.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $935,754. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-takes-218000-position-in-radnet-inc-rdnt.html.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.