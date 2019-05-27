First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,498 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. GMP Securities raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE ACB opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,498 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-buys-6498-shares-of-aurora-cannabis-inc-acb.html.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.