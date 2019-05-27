FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 772.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 61,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $39.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

