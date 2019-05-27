FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $259.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

