Financial Review: Trimble (TRMB) and MEGGITT PLC/ADR (MEGGY)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and MEGGITT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 9.05% 16.15% 7.65% MEGGITT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Trimble has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trimble and MEGGITT PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 0 4 0 3.00 MEGGITT PLC/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trimble presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than MEGGITT PLC/ADR.

Dividends

MEGGITT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Trimble does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MEGGITT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trimble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trimble and MEGGITT PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.11 billion 3.29 $282.80 million $1.69 24.06 MEGGITT PLC/ADR $2.70 billion 1.88 N/A N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than MEGGITT PLC/ADR.

Summary

Trimble beats MEGGITT PLC/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers a suite of solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, ISE, Punch, Veltec, and Trimble MAPS brands to customers working in long haul trucking, field service management, rail, and military aviation. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides aerospace valves, air-oil separators, and retimet filters; heat exchangers; high pressure ducting and flexible joints; and industrial fuel and bleed air control valves, and ground fueling products, as well as aircraft fire protection and control systems. The Meggitt Polymers & Composites segment offers fuel containments and systems, sealing solutions, and advanced composites for the aerospace, marine, and energy sectors. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment provides sensing, monitoring, power, and motion systems for the aerospace and defense, energy, industrial, and specialty sectors. The Meggitt Equipment Group segment primarily engages in the non-engine actuation, military, and printed circuit heat exchangers businesses. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was founded in 1947 and is based in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

