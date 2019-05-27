Financial Contrast: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) & MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MACOM Technology Solutions does not pay a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 23.06% 18.33% 9.60% MACOM Technology Solutions -30.19% -1.98% -0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.21 $2.21 billion $5.94 15.46 MACOM Technology Solutions $570.40 million 1.61 -$139.97 million $0.14 100.07

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 11 1 2.60 MACOM Technology Solutions 3 4 3 0 2.00

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $98.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $18.53, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

