Financial Comparison: Zendesk (ZEN) vs. DXC Technology (DXC)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zendesk does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Zendesk has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zendesk and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 4 14 0 2.78 DXC Technology 0 4 10 0 2.71

Zendesk presently has a consensus price target of $91.09, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Zendesk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Zendesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -22.52% -25.37% -8.39% DXC Technology 7.09% 19.78% 8.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $598.75 million 16.11 -$131.08 million ($0.95) -92.65 DXC Technology $24.56 billion 0.58 $1.75 billion $7.94 6.69

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Zendesk on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

