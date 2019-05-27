Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ) Holdings Boosted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,184.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $300.03 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $243.01 and a twelve month high of $320.84.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

