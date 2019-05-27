Exterran (EXTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exterran from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Exterran stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.40 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in Exterran by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 1,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

