Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,132.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $2,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,889 shares of company stock worth $14,549,664 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

