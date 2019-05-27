Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.36.

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $79.99. 645,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $302,586.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $120,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,865 shares of company stock valued at $28,110,914. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Everbridge by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

