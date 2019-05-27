Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Target Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Target stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,370. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

