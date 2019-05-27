Emory University Decreases Holdings in SLM Corp (SLM)

Emory University decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Emory University’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Emory University Decreases Holdings in SLM Corp (SLM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/emory-university-decreases-holdings-in-slm-corp-slm.html.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.