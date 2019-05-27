Eltek (ELTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 152.86% and a negative net margin of 7.68%.

Eltek stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eltek has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

