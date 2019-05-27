Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) is one of 559 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eidos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

31.6% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eidos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics N/A -26.63% -25.58% Eidos Therapeutics Competitors -1,568.91% -834.64% -27.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eidos Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics N/A -$33.29 million -15.94 Eidos Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $223.61 million -4.16

Eidos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eidos Therapeutics. Eidos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Eidos Therapeutics Competitors 4764 13483 28267 1027 2.54

Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.81%. Given Eidos Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eidos Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics rivals beat Eidos Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.