Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $129.87 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

