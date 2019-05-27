eBoost 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,028.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a market cap of $355,928.00 and $3,028.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.01297246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00073861 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

