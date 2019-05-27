Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.72

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$37.72 ($26.75) and last traded at A$38.76 ($27.49), with a volume of 627962 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$40.70 ($28.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

