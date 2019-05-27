Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Shares of DG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.96. 1,157,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,180. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

