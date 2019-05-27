Docusign Inc (DOCU) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Docusign were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP increased its position in Docusign by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Docusign by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Docusign by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $538,289.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,883 shares of company stock worth $2,109,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $54.10 on Monday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative return on equity of 86.06% and a negative net margin of 60.84%. The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

