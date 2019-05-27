Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $191.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.26 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-boosts-position-in-paramount-group-inc-pgre.html.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.