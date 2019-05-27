Dicker Data Ltd (DDR) Insider Purchases A$122,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,500.00 ($86,879.43).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 55,879 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.05 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$226,086.43 ($160,344.99).

ASX:DDR opened at A$5.12 ($3.63) on Monday. Dicker Data Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of A$5.68 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.12. The stock has a market cap of $823.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

